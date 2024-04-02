World News | Indian Coast Guard Ship Reaches Vietnam on Overseas Deployment

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The visit of ICG specialized vessel to ASEAN countries is in pursuance of India ASEAN Initiative for Marine Pollution, as announced by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh in the year 2022 at Cambodia during ASEAN Defence Minister Plus Meeting.

Agency News ANI| Apr 02, 2024 12:26 PM IST
World News | Indian Coast Guard Ship Reaches Vietnam on Overseas Deployment
Indian Coast Guard ship in Vietnam (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI); Indian Coast Guard's Pollution Control Vessel (PCV) Samudra Paheredar with an integral helicopter arrived at the Ho Chi Minh port of Vietnam on Tuesday as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to ASEAN countries, the Indian Coast Guard said in a statement.

The visit of ICG specialized vessel to ASEAN countries is in pursuance of India ASEAN Initiative for Marine Pollution, as announced by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh in the year 2022 at Cambodia during ASEAN Defence Minister Plus Meeting.

During the three-day visit, the crew of ICGS Samudra Paheredar will engage in professional interactions focusing on Marine Pollution Response (MPR), Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR), and Maritime Law Enforcement. Activities include cross-deck training, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, sports events and Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Vietnam Coast Guard.

According to the statement, the visit aims not only to strengthen ties between the Indian Coast Guard and their Vietnamese counterparts but also to showcase India's shipbuilding capabilities, supporting the concept of "Atamnirbhar Bharat" and "Make in India".

Additionally, 25 National Cadet Corps (NCC) aboard ICGS Samudra Paheredar will participate in a Walkathon and Beach Cleanup activities in collaboration with local youth organizations, contributing to the GoI initiative "Puneet Sagar Abhiyan".

The Indian Coast Guard and Vietnam Coast Guard have an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) since 2015, which institutionalized the cooperative engagements between the two maritime agencies.

This overseas deployment is in line with the provision of MoU and thence, is a testimony to the Indian Coast Guard's commitment to bolster bilateral relationships and enhance international cooperation with Foreign Friendly Countries (FFCs).

Prior to Ho Chi Minh, ICGS Samudra Paheredar visited Manila, Philippines, demonstrating a seamless continuation of diplomatic maritime engagements in the ASEAN region.

According to the statement, the visit to Vietnam holds significance in reinforcing bilateral relationships with key maritime partners, crucial for ensuring the safety, security, and environmental sustainability of the seas in the region, while addressing contemporary maritime challenges.

"ICGS Samudra Paheredar's deployment to the ASEAN region reflects India's shared concern and resolve towards Marine Pollution, promoting maritime safety and security through maritime cooperation, aligned with India's maritime vision encapsulated in "SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region," the statement read. (ANI)

