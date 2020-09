New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Indian Coast Guards ships and aircraft have been deployed for immediate assistance after firefighting assistance was sought by Sri Lanka Navy.

"#SavingLives #SAR #FireFighting assistance sought by Sri Lanka Navy from @IndiaCoastGuard for fire and explosion onboard Oil Tanker #MTNewDiamond 37 NM east off #Srilanka coast. #ICG ships and aircraft deployed for immediate assistance," Indian Coast Guard said in a tweet on Thursday.

"@IndiaCoastGuard in a swift Sea & Air Coordinated #SAR operation immediately diverted #ICG Ships Shaurya, Sarang, Samudra Paheredar & Dornier Aircraft for #FireFighting on Oil Tanker #MTNewDiamond," said Indian Coast Guard. (ANI)

