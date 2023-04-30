London [UK], April 30 (ANI): As the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcast on Sunday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that it is an iconic feature and through the monthly address Prime Minister Narendra Modi only tried collecting inputs to improve his reforms.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "Mann Ki Baat is an iconic feature in itself. I think it's for the first time in the history of our memory that any Head of Govt had chosen to address his countrymen regularly month after month without break. He did so far 100 episodes..."

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcast today with lakhs of people expected to listen to the popular programme in different parts of the world. It will be a historic moment with the 100th episode also to be broadcast live in the United Nations headquarters in New York.

"We in London have decided to hold it in India house ( that is the Indian Embassy). And, the most fascinating feature is that it will be held in real time which coincides with the real-time at 6.30 am (London time) which is 11 o'clock back home in India which is the scheduled time for Mann Ki Baat," Union Minister Jitendra Singh told ANI.

"And, all of us, including the Indian diaspora, the embassy, staff, my personal team, myself, all of us would be there watching it, listening to it in a festive mood," he said.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

Calling PM Modi thoughtful, Singh further added that he never dropped any hint of political leaning or affiliation with any political party in his radio address and that the Prime Minister was only talking about the people of India trying to relate to them the various political programmes that he has rolled out at them.

"Trying to talk to the beneficiaries so that others who had not benefitted so far could also pick up cues. Collecting inputs to improve his reforms. this is one of the most miraculous things happening," the Minister said while speaking about PM Modi's monthly radio broadcast.

The 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' will be telecast live by Doordarshan in Raj Bhavans across the country. The Raj Bhavan in Mumbai will host citizens from Maharashtra who have been mentioned by the Prime Minister in previous editions of Mann Ki Baat along with other eminent personalities from the state.

India's Permanent Mission at the United Nations said the 100th episode of Man Ki Baat will go live in Trusteeship Council Chamber at the UN headquarters.

"Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat"[?] is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ! #MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in 's developmental journey," India's Permanent Mission at the United Nations said in a tweet.

Mann Ki Baat is broadcast on last Sunday of every month. (ANI)

