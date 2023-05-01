Washington, May 1 (PTI) Indian community organisations hosted 'Mann Ki Baat' watch parties at more than 200 locations across the US to celebrate the 100th episode of the popular monthly radio address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast hosted by Modi, he addresses the people of the country on different issues.

Also Read | European Carmakers Look to Indonesia as Alternative to China.

In various episodes of the radio address, the prime minister has highlighted the contributions made by the global diaspora community.

Overseas Friends of BJP National President, Adapa Prasad, said that the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat was hosted at 24 places in the Greater Washington DC area, including the national capital and the two adjoining states of Maryland and Virginia on Sunday.

Also Read | First Republic Bank Seized, Sold to JP Morgan Chase; Second-Biggest Bank Failure in US History.

The Sikh community also organised a watch party in Elkridge, Maryland.

“From California to New England, from Michigan to Texas, from Nevada to Mid-Atlantic, people watched everywhere,” Prasad said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined a large gathering of Indian community members at a special community event in New Jersey on Sunday.

India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal, Indian-American Senator Kevin Thomas, Indian-American Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar and Edison Mayor Sam Joshi, as well as other prominent members of the Indian-American community, were among the guests present for the special live broadcast.

Community leaders also got together at more than 200 places across the country to listen to the latest episodes of Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The monthly programme was first aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. The programme has garnered a massive following across the world. PTI LKJ

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)