Manama [Bahrain], December 18 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Bahrain on Wednesday announced the repatriation of 28 Indian fishermen who were detained in the country.

The Embassy further said that the fishermen were initially sentenced to six months, but their term was reduced to three months.

Sharing a post on X, the Indian embassy in Bahrain wrote, "India in Bahrain is pleased to announce repatriation of 28 Indian fishermen who were recently freed after reduction in sentence from 6 to 3 months. The embassy facilitated legal assistance and travel under GoI's Indian Community Welfare Fund. Well being of Indian nationals is our priority."

The Indian Embassy also thanked the Bahraini authorities for "cooperation." In another post on X, it wrote, "We thank the Bahraini authorities for cooperation & swift response including for providing consular access. Wishing them a safe return to their families in India."

Earlier on September 26, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take immediate diplomatic initiatives to ensure consular access and legal assistance to secure an early release of 28 fishermen from the Idinthakarai fishing village of Tirunelveli district apprehended by the Bahrain Coast Guard on September 11.

In a letter, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said, "It has come to my attention that 28 fishermen from Idinthakarai fishing village, Tirunelveli District, who were engaged in fishing labour in Iran, were apprehended by the Bahrain Coast Guard on September 11 for inadvertently crossing the border."

CM Stalin further said in the letter that the boats belonged to Iranian nationals.

"The families of the fishermen, who are highly dependent on their income, have been severely impacted by the arrest," he stated.

CM Stalin had also requested the EAM Jaishankar to take immediate diplomatic initiatives to ensure consular access and legal assistance to secure the early release of the arrested fishermen. (ANI)

