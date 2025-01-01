Tokyo [Japan], December 31 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Japan wished everyone a Happy New Year on Tuesday.

The Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George also wished New Year to everyone.

Also Read | New Year 2025: From Sydney to Vladivostok, World Begins Welcoming 2025 With Light Shows, Embraces and Ice Plunges.

"Happy New Year 2025," he said.

https://x.com/AmbSibiGeorge/status/1874110520867090897

Also Read | ‘No One Can Ever Stop Taiwan’s Reunification with China’, Says President Xi Jinping in His New Year 2025 Message.

Indian Embassy in Tokyo said in a post on X, "Embassy of India, Tokyo wishes all friends of India a very Happy and prosperous New Year 2025!"

https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/1874108780428042670

As Japan is ahead of India in time zones, the New Year arrived there first.

Earlier, Singapore saw fireworks lit over Marina Bay Sands as they welcomed the New Year 2025. Bagpipers at Singapore Cricket Club were seen playing tunes on the occasion.

Crowds gathered and took part in the countdown to the New Year. As Singapore is ahead of India in time zones, the New Year arrived there first.

Earlier, New Zealand erupted into celebrations as the New Year ushered in.

The Auckland Sky Tower went into countdown as crowd thronged to take part in New Year celebrations. Thousands of people were seen celebrating and wishing each other.

Christopher Luxon, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, said his target for 2024 was to reduce inflation, and claimed to have achieved it.

"One of my New Year's resolutions this year was to reduce inflation so you weren't smashed by crushing price increases. Right now inflation is at 2.2% - down from 7.2% where it was in 2023. Glad we got that one sorted," he said in a post on X.

https://x.com/chrisluxonmp/status/1873849857196384616

The New Zealand Prime Minister celebrated New Year with his wife, Amanda Luxon.

https://x.com/chrisluxonmp/status/1873999821813768528

Kiribati, an island in the Pacific Ocean, was the first country to celebrate the New Year, followed by other nations including Australia, Japan, Samoa, and Indonesia.

American Samoa, which is a little farther from Samoa, will celebrate New Year nearly a day later due to the International Date Line. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)