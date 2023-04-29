Kathmandu [Nepal], April 29 (ANI): The Janakpurdham Cultural Festival was celebrated in Nepal's Janakpur on April 28 by the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), Embassy of India, Kathmandu together with the Consulate General of India, Birgunj.

The Janakpurdham Cultural Festival celebrated the shared cultural heritage of India and Nepal reflected in the common traditions of art, culture and festivals of the two countries.

The cultural festival which was held at Mithila Yatri Niwas, Janakpur, celebrated Maithili Food Festival and Folk Cultural Performances also.

The Maithili Food Festival showcased the rich variety of Maithili cuisine through 84 different types of traditional food presentations. A special highlight of the event was local cuisine prepared from Millets to mark the International Year of Millets, according to a press release by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Both events were inaugurated by the Madhya Pradesh governor Hari Shankar Mishra.

A Folk Cultural Performance was organized in the evening wherein cultural performances highlighting different Bhajans, Ragas, and Bharatanatyam dance drama recital based on the life of Ram and Sita was put together by the teachers and artists of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre. Artists of Mithila Natya Kala Parishad (MINAP) performed Maithili Folk songs and dances.

The Festival was organized coinciding with Sita Navami and as a part of the ongoing celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The events were graced by participation from Provincial Assembly Members of Madhesh Province, the Chief District Officer of Dhausha District, dignitaries and the media, according to the official press release. (ANI)

