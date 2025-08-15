Kathmandu [Nepal], August 15 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Friday celebrated the 79th Independence Day of India with enthusiasm and patriotic spirit. The event featured a flag-hoisting ceremony, cultural performances, and tributes to shared India-Nepal heritage.

The Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, hoisted the national flag of India at the embassy premises in a ceremonial gathering attended by embassy staff, Indian nationals, and members of the local community.

In his remarks, Ambassador Srivastava highlighted the deep-rooted and age-old ties between India and Nepal.

"India and Nepal have an age-old relationship. This bond is reflected through our shared cultural values and civilisation. Our multi-sectoral economic cooperation further strengthens it. Being the closest neighbours, India and Nepal share a deep-rooted relationship, visible in the people-to-people connections between our countries. On this auspicious occasion, I would like to remember all those Nepali heroes who played their part and helped shape the history of our never-ending relationship," the Ambassador said.

As part of the celebrations, the address to the nation by Indian President Droupadi Murmu was played. In her speech, President Murmu reflected on India's progress in various sectors and paid tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence.

During the event, Ambassador Srivastava also felicitated widows and next of kin of deceased Gurkha soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces. He disbursed financial dues worth crores and presented a blanket to each family as a mark of respect and gratitude.

The celebration also featured patriotic song and dance performances by students and teachers from the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kathmandu, adding cultural vibrancy to the occasion.

The event served as a reminder of the shared history, values, and enduring friendship between India and Nepal.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal, Arzu Rana Deuba, extended her greetings through a post on X, addressing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the people of India.

She emphasised the Himalayan Country's deep values in the "longstanding and enduring partnership" with India, noting that India has been a "shining example of democracy" around the world.

"Extending my heartfelt congratulations to @DrSJaishankar and the people of India on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day. Nepal deeply values its longstanding and enduring partnership with India. On this Independence Day, we wish the people of India continued prosperity, unity, and harmony. May India remain a shining example of democracy, inspiring countries around the world," she stated.

This year, the celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat', reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. (ANI)

