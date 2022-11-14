Kathmandu [Nepal], November 14 (ANI): Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu organized a Shiva Pooja on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple on Monday evening.

As per the release from the Indian Embassy, the cultural evening was organized in association with Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT).

The event started with traditional Nepali Kumari Nritya, followed by a Bharatnatyam dance item Pushpanjali, the traditional way of salutation by offering flowers.

The hour-long program showcased Ardhanarishwar (the synchronization of Shiva and Parvati in one form) and Natesh form of Shiva along with Lord Shiva, Ganesh and Devi. Moreover, the consort of Shiva was also exhibited.

"In the event, the adoration of the entire Shiva family has taken place. Classical performance in Nepali in adoration of Devi was also presented," a release from the Indian Embassy stated.

The program was inaugurated by Ganesh Rawal, Chief (Mool) Bhatt of Pashupatinath temple.

More than 200 people, trustees, and prominent people from the society attended the dance program. (ANI)

