Paris [France], December 23 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in France on Saturday said that they are working with the French government for the welfare of Indians who are currently at Varty Airport and for early resolution of the situation.

The Indian Embassy in France thanked French authorities for working through the long holiday weekend.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin Quietly Seeks Ceasefire With Ukraine, Says Report.

In a post shared on X, the Indian Embassy in France stated, "Continue to work with French Gov for the welfare of the Indians currently at the Varty airport, 150 km East of Paris, & for early resolution of the situation. Embassy consular staff stationed there. Thank French authorities for working on this through the long holiday weekend."

The statement of the Indian Embassy in France comes as a flight from Dubai to Nicaragua, carrying 303 people, mostly of Indian origin were "detained on technical halt" at French airport on Friday.

Also Read | US Shocker: Black Woman Calls 911 to Report Domestic Violence in Los Angeles, Shot Dead by Cop.

"French authorities informed us of a plane w/ 303 people, mostly Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport. Embassy team has reached & obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation, also ensuring wellbeing of passengers," the Indian Embassy in France posted on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)