Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 24 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Vikram Doraiswami and Atiqul Islam, Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, on Tuesday discussed Smart City cooperation and several other aspects of city management.

During the meeting, both countries exchanged knowledge and experience in providing urban planning and civic services.

"HC @VDoraiswami called on Hon'ble Mayor, DNCC @AtiqForDncc on 24/11/20. Engaging discussions on #SmartCity cooperation & various aspects of city management were held. Mayor appreciated earlier knowledge sharing sessions held on Dengue control with Indian cities," India in Bangladesh tweeted.

According to media reports, Doraiswamy also expressed interest in working on the Daily Integrated Traffic Management System, Intelligent Security System, Intelligent Lighting System, etc. in Dhaka. (ANI)

