Washington, November 24: US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said the presidential election is "over" even as outgoing President Donald Trump is yet to concede defeat. Joe Biden's tweet came after the General Services Administration (GSA) started the process of the presidential transition. In his tweet, Biden also called on Americans to abandon their political disagreements. What is US Presidential Transition? Key Things to Know About The Process For Transfer of Power From Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

"The election is over. It's time to put aside the partisanship and the rhetoric designed to demonize one another. We have to come together," the Democrat tweeted. Emily Murphy, the Administrator of the GSA, has written a letter to Biden informing him about the start of the formal transition process. Donald Trump, who had endorsed the decision of the GSA, on Tuesday said the GSA doesn't decide who will be the next president. Donald Trump Could Announce His Candidacy For 2024 Presidential Election Shortly After Joe Biden is Officially Declared as Winner: Report.

Election Is Over, Says Joe Biden:

The election is over. It’s time to put aside the partisanship and the rhetoric designed to demonize one another. We have to come together. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 24, 2020

"Remember, the GSA has been terrific, and Emily Murphy has done a great job, but the GSA does not determine who the next President of the United States will be," Trump tweeted, indicating that he is not going to concede. He also retweeted a tweet which said "I concede nothing" with Trump's picture. He has been alleging fraud in the election process.

Donald Trump Refuses to Concede:

Remember, the GSA has been terrific, and Emily Murphy has done a great job, but the GSA does not determine who the next President of the United States will be. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

In the US system, the winner of a presidential election is entitled to get access to intelligence briefing, government officials and funds to run the transition office till the formal swearing-in on January 20. Biden's election will be final on December 14 when the electoral college votes. Biden has 306 votes among the electors elected by the states and Trump has 232, the media announced on November 7 based on their projections of the voting. (With IANS inputs)

