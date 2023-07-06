Kuwait City [Kuwait], July 6 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika on Thursday called on Kuwait Commerce Minister HE Mohd Othman Al Aiban and apprised him about the increasing trend in bilateral trade between the two countries.

The Indian envoy talked about the prospects for greater diversification between the two nations.

Notably, India was the biggest importer from Kuwait in the third quarter of the last financial year (2022-23).

"Amb @AdarshSwaika1 called on the Commerce Minister of Kuwait H.E Mohd Othman Al Aiban. He apprised the Minister of the increasing trend in bilateral trade and prospects for greater diversification. India was the biggest importer from Kuwait in the 3rd quarter of last FY," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait stated in a tweet.

Earlier on June 15, Indian envoy Adarsh Swaika had apprised Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Jaber Al-Sabah, Chief of the Diwan of the Crown Prince, about the strengthening cooperation and the future prospects of bilateral relations.

Adarsh Swaika, a joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, was appointed India's next Ambassador to Kuwait in October 2022. He was appointed at a time when India and Kuwait's relationship was deepening.

Notably, the strengthening of cooperation can be attributed to the fact that the First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy comprising INS Tir, INS Sujata and Coast Guard Ship Sarathi arrived at the Al-Shuwaikh port in Kuwait in October 2022.

Both countries enjoy friendly relations, which are rooted in history. India and Kuwait are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2022. Both nations have maintained regular high-level contacts.

Kuwait stood with India during the second COVID and provided quick support in the form of oxygen and other relief material to India. An air/sea bridge was established between both countries in this regard.

Kuwait had sent a special aircraft with 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies on May 4, 2021. Indian Naval Ships, INS Kolkata, INS Kochi, INS Tarkash, INS Tabar and INS Shardul carried liquid medical oxygen in ISO tanks, oxygen cylinders, concentrators and other medical supplies to India. (ANI)

