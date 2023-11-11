The men hailing from Tharuvaikulam in southern Thoothukudi district were fishing in the southern Arabian Sea. (Photo Credit: X/@HCIMaldives)

Male [Maldives], November 11 (ANI): In a proactive move to address the concerns of 12 Indian fishermen stranded in the Maldives, the High Commission of India has "facilitated the repatriation" of eight individuals who expressed interest in returning to India immediately.

The High Commission took swift action following the fishermen's predicament, liaising actively with Maldivian authorities to ensure a "speedy resolution" to the matter. The diplomatic efforts of the Indian High Commission in Maldives have played a crucial role in navigating the challenges faced by the fishermen.

"Update on 12 Indian Fishermen in Maldives: @HCIMaldives has facilitated the repatriation of 8 fishermen today who had expressed interest in returning to India immediately. Also liaising actively with Maldivian authorities for speedy resolution of the matter," posted High Commission of India in Maldives on X.

The fishermen, who found themselves in a challenging situation, were provided with the necessary support and assistance by the High Commission. The diplomatic channel's efficiency in addressing the immediate concerns of these individuals underscores the strong ties and effective collaboration between India and the Maldives.

Efforts are underway to resolve the situation for the remaining four fishermen, and the High Commission continues to work closely with the Maldivian authorities to ensure their prompt and safe return to India.

Earlier, on October 27, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to secure the release of twelve fishermen of the state arrested by the Maldivian authorities allegedly for straying into their territorial waters.

The men hailing from Tharuvaikulam in southern Thoothukudi district were fishing in the southern Arabian Sea.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support in standing by our Tamil fishermen during the challenging times and prioritising their safety in the High Seas. We bring to your attention the arrest of 12 fishermen from Tuticorin by the Maldivian Coast Guards on the 27th of October, 2023. We kindly request your intervention to facilitate the safe and swift repatriation of these 12 arrested Tamil fishermen," Annamalai wrote in his letter to Jaishankar.

The fishermen were arrested by the Maldivian Navy on October 27.

Maldivian Navy claimed that the fishermen trespassed into Maldivian waters, arrested all 12 of them and seized the barge.

In this regard, information was given to the fishing village of Daruwaikulam by the Maldivian Navy. (ANI)

