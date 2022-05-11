The Consul General of India for South Germany, Mohit Yadav along with the Minister President of the Free State of Bavaria Dr Markus Soder

Munich [Germany], May 11 (ANI): The Consul General of India for South Germany, Mohit Yadav along with the Minister President of the Free State of Bavaria Dr. Markus Soder announced the holding of the India Independence Day Cricket Cup 2022, on August 15, 2022, marking the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence.

The ceremony was held at the Bavarian State Chancellery in Munich and was attended by the President of SV Lohhof Cricket Abteilung, Brigitte Weinzierl, the Vice-President, Ramesh Korya, and the other cricket enthusiasts. Dr. Soder accepted to be the patron of the Independence Day Cup 2022 and was presented with a cricket jersey and a ball.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister President Dr. Soder said that India is the largest democracy in the world and mentioned the strong ties between the Free State of Bavaria and the Indian state of Karnataka. He expressed his warm greetings for the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Consul General Yadav said that he was confident that in 25 years, when India would mark 100 years of its Independence, cricket would pulsate the people in Germany as much as it lived in the hearts of the Indian diaspora in South Germany.

With the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the 6th Inter-Governmental consultations were held with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, relations between India and Germany have been further elevated. As a strong economic powerhouse in Germany, the Free State of Bavaria has a special partnership with the state of Karnataka.

The Independence Day Cricket Cup 2022 would be the flagship event, jointly organized by the Consulate General of India, Government of Free State of Bavaria, and SV Lohhof Cricket Abteilung; kicking off a special week of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations scheduled from August 15, 2022 to August 21, 2022. The special week celebrations would include sports events, performing arts, film screenings, and other Indian Diaspora-led activities.

Bavaria is home to about 30,000 Indian Diaspora comprising IT professionals, researchers, doctors, innovators, entrepreneurs, and students. Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events to be organized by the Government of India to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence. The Mahotsav is being celebrated as a people's festival, driven by a vibrant Indian Diaspora in South Germany. (ANI)

