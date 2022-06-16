Jakarta [Indonesia], June 16 (ANI): Indian Naval Ships, Sahyadri and Kamorta, are on a three-day visit to the Indonesian capital Jakarta to enhance maritime ties between the two navies.

The visit was started on Wednesday under the Command of Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.

Also Read | Anthony Fauci, US President Joe Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

"As part of their deployment to South East Asia, Indian Naval Ships Sahyadri and Kamorta, under the Command of Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, are on a three-day visit to Jakarta, Indonesia from June 15," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

According to the statement, the visit aims to boost India's strong bonds of friendship with Indonesia, further contributing to security and stability in the region.

Also Read | BRICS National Security Advisers Discuss New Threats, Challenges to National Security.

"Several social and informal exchanges, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and mutual understanding between the Navies are planned," it added.

INS Sahyadri is an indigenously built multi-role stealth frigate and INS Kamorta is an indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Corvette. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)