Hawaii [US], July 6 (ANI): Indian Naval Warship, INS Satpura and P8I LRMRASW aircraft will take part in one of the largest multilateral naval exercises, the Rim of the Pacific exercise (RIMPAC) at Pearl Harbour in Hawaii.The sea phase is going to begin on 12 Jul 22 and will end with the closing ceremony on 4 Aug 22.

For the multilateral naval exercise, INS Satpura reached Hawaii on 27 Jun 22 whereas the P8I aircraft arrived on 02 Jul 22. The harbour phase of the exercise saw participation in multiple symposiums exercise planning discussions and sports competitions, the Press Release stated.

Moreover, the crew also visited the historic museum ship USS Missouri and paid homage to fallen soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during World War II at USS Arizona Memorial.

INS Satpura and one P8I maritime patrol aircraft are participating in the exercise which spans over six weeks of intense operations and training aimed at enhancing interoperability and building trust among Navies of friendly foreign countries. 28 countries, 38 warships, 09 land forces, 31 unmanned systems, 170 aircraft and over 25,000 personnel are participating in the multi-dimensional exercise, said the official release by Ministry of Defense.

The easternmost deployed Indian Naval warship, INS Satpura is presently about 7000 Nautical Miles from her base port Visakhapatnam. As part of its long-range operational deployment, INS Satpura is in the Pacific Ocean on her passage to participate in RIMPAC-22. RIMPAC-22 is one of the largest multilateral Naval Exercises in which the Indian Navy is participating with INS Satpura, one P8I maritime patrol aircraft, and a shore contingent.

Earlier, on June 15, INS Satpura conducted a special Yoga Protocol at Guam Harbour, USA.

Apart from the ship's crew, personnel from other foreign Naval Warships in harbor and personnel of Indian origin at Guam were also invited.Officers and sailors from the US, Singapore, and Philippines Navy participated in the Yoga protocol.As part of its long-range operational deployment, INS Satpura arrived at Guam in the Pacific Ocean on June 13.

INS Satpura is an indigenously designed and built 6000-tonne guided missile stealth frigate equipped to seek and destroy adversaries in air, surface, and underwater. A frontline unit of the Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam, INS Satpura has been tasked with a long-range operational deployment in the 75th year of India's Independence. (ANI)

