New York, May 14 (PTI) An Indian-origin college student from the US died in the Bahamas after accidentally falling from a hotel balcony just days before he was set to graduate.

Gaurav Jaisingh was a student at Bentley University, Waltham, Massachusetts and was in the Bahamas for an annual senior class trip when he died in the accident on Sunday.

Jaisingh was set to graduate later this week.

Bentley University said in a post on X that “it's been a difficult few days and our community is feeling the emotional toll of the tragic loss of Gaurav Jaisingh '25. Our hearts go out to Gaurav's family and friends. We plan to honour Gaurav at the undergraduate commencement ceremony,” scheduled for May 17.

According to a report in ABC News, Bentley University said in a statement that “we share our deepest condolences with Gaurav's family, friends and loved ones. While local authorities are investigating, it appears Gaurav accidentally fell from a balcony.”

“We will share more information when available while respecting his family's privacy.” it said.

“This is an enormous tragedy for our community. Bentley is providing resources for those who are impacted and encourages anyone who needs support to reach out to the university's counseling center,” it added.

The ABC News report said that Jaisingh was a native of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts and was a member of Delta Sigma Pi fraternity as well as the school's South Asian Students Association.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement that on May 11, police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male on Paradise Island.

According to initial reports, the police said that sometime around 10 pm, the victim was inside his hotel room with other roommates “when it is reported that he accidentally fell from an upper-level balcony. He was later found unresponsive on a lower floor.”

Police said emergency medical services responded and transported him to the hospital but he succumbed while enroute. Police said investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

