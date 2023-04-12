Singapore, Apr 12 (PTI) A 25-year-old Indian-origin man, allegedly wielding an axe, was charged in court on Wednesday on charges of assault and other offences in Singapore's Central Business District (CBD), according to a media report.

In a video posted on YouTube, Manohar Thirunavukkarasu is seen wielding an axe in CBD's Stamford Road on Tuesday morning while crossing the road towards Raffles City shopping mall, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

He then walked towards a police car parked at a nearby traffic light, and two uniformed officers point their weapons at him.

The man then threw his axe, which landed on an adjacent pavement, the report said. In an earlier statement, the police said they were alerted about a fight on Stamford Road on Tuesday morning.

However, it is unclear whether the video was taken before or after the fight.

“A 25-year-old man was subsequently arrested for possession of (an) offensive weapon, using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty, and using abusive language against a public servant,” the daily quoted the police as saying.

The police also said that a 71-year-old man was taken to the hospital conscious, while a 29-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

Manohar will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination. His case has been adjourned to April 26.

