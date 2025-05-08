London, May 8 (PTI) A 37-year-old man stabbed to death while inside a bank branch in the eastern England city of Derby has been formally identified as Gurvinder Johal.

A 47-year-old Somali-origin man was charged with his murder on Thursday.

Derbyshire Constabulary officers were called to reports that a man had been stabbed in the Lloyd's bank branch on St. Peter's Street in Derby on Tuesday afternoon.

The police said that Johal was pronounced dead at the scene and, following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Haybe Cabdiraxmaan Nur was charged with his murder.

“Following a review of the evidence provided by Derbyshire Constabulary, we have authorised criminal charges in relation to the death of 37-year-old Gurvinder Johal,” said Samanatha Shallow, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor in the East Midlands.

Nur appeared via videolink at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Thursday, when he addressed the court only to confirm his name and age through a Somali interpreter and was remanded in custody to appear before Derby Crown Court on Friday.

The hearing was attended by family members of Johal, who was known to friends as Danny.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Johal at this time. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings,” added Shallow.

A second man in his 30s, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has been released without any further action.

