Abyei, October 5 (ANI): The Indian peacekeepers in Abyei were honoured for their dedicated service by the Acting Head of Mission of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), a contested, oil-rich border region between Sudan and South Sudan.

Sharing the details of the ceremony in a post on X, UNISFA mentioned the medal ceremony held for the Indian Battalion where Maj Gen Robert Yaw Affram honoured the Indian peackeepers.

"Watch the Medal Parade Ceremony of #INDBATT in #Abyei, reviewed by Maj Gen Robert Yaw Affram, Acting Head of Mission & Force Commander of #UNISFA, honoring the dedicated service of Indian peacekeepers."

UNISFA shared the visuals from the ceremony in another post on X.

"Maj Gen Robert Yaw Affram, Ag HoM & FC, reviewed the Medal Parade Ceremony to honor the dedicated service of INDBATT peacekeepers in #Abyei under #UNISFA."

The Abyei Area is a border area between South Sudan and Sudan that has been granted "special administrative status" by the 2004 Protocol on the Resolution of the Abyei Conflict (Abyei Protocol) in the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) that ended the Second Sudanese Civil War.

The official website of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) notes that on June 27, 2011, the Security Council authorised the deployment of a peacekeeping force to the disputed Abyei Area, which straddles the northern and southern borders of Sudan and has been claimed by both sides.

On 11 July 2024, Maj. Gen. Robert Yaw Affram temporarily assumed the roles of Acting Head of Mission and Force Commander of UNISFA. He is a distinguished Airborne Infantry officer with 37 years of commissioned service with the Ghana Army, as per the UNISFA website.

UN Peacekeeping is a key mechanism used by the United Nations to maintain global peace and security. It operates in conjunction with other UN efforts, including conflict prevention, peacemaking, peace enforcement, and peacebuilding.

At UNISFA, India's contribution includes military observers and staff officials, reflecting India's unwavering commitment to global peace and security, as noted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a previous statement.

Since the 1950s, India has sent over 2,90,000 peacekeepers to more than 50 missions worldwide, making it the largest contributor to UN peacekeeping efforts. Today, over 5,000 Indian troops serve in nine of the eleven active missions, dedicated to upholding global peace and security. In this noble pursuit, nearly 180 Indian peacekeepers have made the ultimate sacrifice--heroes whose bravery and commitment will always be remembered, the MEA further observed.

India's contributions go beyond numbers--it provides critical services, leadership, and a strong commitment to gender parity in peacekeeping. (ANI)

