Paris [France], July 9 (ANI): Indian Tri services contingent on Saturday held practice sessions in France for the Bastille Day parade on July 14, the Indian Defence officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend this year's parade as the guest of honour at the invitation of France's President Emmanuel Macron.

The tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces marching alongside their French counterparts left for France on Thursday.

The Bastille Day Parade will witness a 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces marching alongside their French partners, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Fete Nationale Francaise is celebrated on July 14 or the National Day in France. It is also known as Bastille Day as this day is the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille in 1789 during the French Revolution.

The Ministry further stated that the association of the Indian and the French Armies dates back to World War 1. Over 1.3 million Indian soldiers participated in the war and almost 74,000 of them fought in the muddy trenches to never return again, while another 67,000 were wounded. Indian troops valiantly fought on French soil also.

This year, both countries are celebrating 25 years of Strategic Partnership. The armies of both countries have been participating in joint exercises and sharing their experiences. Over the years, India and France have become reliable defence partners.

The Indian Army contingent comprising of 77 marching personnel and 38 members of the Band is being led by Captain Aman Jagtap. Indian Navy contingent is being led by Commander Vrat Baghel and the Indian Air Force contingent by Wing Commander Sudha Reddy. The Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will also form part of the flypast during the parade.

The Army contingent is being represented by the Punjab Regiment which is one of the oldest Regiments of the Indian Army. The troops of the Regiment have participated in both the World Wars as well as the post-independence operations. In World War-I, they were awarded 18 Battle and Theatre Honours.

The Rajputana Rifles Regiment Band is accompanying the contingent. (ANI)

