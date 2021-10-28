United Nations, Oct 28 (PTI) India's support to Africa has always been without any conditionalities or hidden agenda, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, taking a swipe at China.

“We have worked with Africa as per Africa's priorities, Africa's comfort and Africa's aspirations. We believe that Africa's rise is essential for true multi-polarity in the global order and are committed to supporting that happening,” Jaishankar said at the Security Council open debate on ‘Cooperation between UN and Sub-regional Organisations (African Union)'.

“India's support has always been without any conditionalities or any hidden agenda. This is visible in our 184 projects in 41 African countries implemented under concessional finance,” he said.

Jaishankar's remarks appeared to be a veiled attack on China. There have been global concerns over debt traps and regional hegemony by China using its Belt and Road (BRI) infrastructure projects.

China is doling out huge sums of money for infrastructure projects in countries from Asia to Africa and Europe. The US' previous Donald Trump administration had been extremely critical of the BRI and was of the view that China's "predatory financing" is leaving smaller counties under huge debt endangering their sovereignty.

Jaishankar said New Delhi's support to Africa is expressed in the medicines, vaccines, health equipment, ambulances, vehicles and food grains it has provided to many African nations. It is evident in the vocational training and IT centres set up across Africa, in the 50,000 education and training slots extended over the last five years, and the digital education and health programmes with 19 African partners.

“Our trade and technology exchanges are steadily growing, in line with closer political and people-to-people ties,” the minister said.

Underlining that India and Africa share a unique and historical relationship, he said New Delhi's approach to this partnership was enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 through Ten Guiding Principles, including strengthening cooperation and mutual capabilities in combating terrorism and extremism; keeping cyberspace safe and secure; supporting the UN in advancing and keeping peace, and keeping the oceans open and free for the benefit of all nations.

Jaishankar reiterated India's abiding and steadfast commitment towards an effective partnership between the United Nations and the African Union.

“We believe that this partnership is crucial for responding collectively, coherently and decisively to prevent, manage and resolve violent conflicts and promote peace and development in Africa,” he said.

