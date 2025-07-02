Amsterdam, Jul 2 (PTI) Spreading its wings to Europe, Indian carrier IndiGo on Wednesday launched its flight services to Amsterdam from Mumbai, the airline's second long-haul overseas service to be rolled out in as many days.

The Gurugram-based airline, which has over 400 aircraft in its fleet, in May this year said it was looking to introduce direct flights to London, Athens, and eight other international cities in the current financial year.

Currently, IndiGo flies to over 40 international destinations.

The new Mumbai-Amsterdam service will operate thrice weekly with IndiGo's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Amsterdam's Schiphol airport is one of the world's busiest airports and a key European hub.

On Wednesday, the airline operated its maiden flight to Manchester from Mumbai, which it termed as a significant move that paves the way for it to become a global airline besides offering enhanced connectivity between India and key global markets.

"Spreading our wings further in Europe, we are delighted to launch our Mumbai-Amsterdam flights, connecting India to the world. This route will not only enhance connectivity for leisure, business, and student travellers, but also deepen the thriving partnership between India and the Netherlands, culturally, economically, and diplomatically," said Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer at IndiGo.

The Mumbai-Amsterdam route not only bolsters the airline's fast-growing international network but also underlines its commitment to making long-haul travel more accessible, efficient, and affordable for Indian travelers, IndiGo said in the statement on Wednesday.

With this launch, customers flying to and from Amsterdam can seamlessly connect to the entire Europe, North America and Canada; and on IndiGo's domestic network of over 90 destinations within India, it said.

IndiGo has tied up with Norwegian low-cost airline Norse Atlantic Airways for damp leasing of six wide-body B 787-9 aircraft for its international operations, primarily to the UK and Europe. These leased planes are to be delivered to the airline by 2026, with the first joining the fleet from March this year.

The aircraft features a two-class cabin configuration comprising 56 IndiGoStretch (business class) seats and 282 economy seats.

