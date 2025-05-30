Jakarta (Indonesia), May 30 (ANI): BJP leader and Member of the All-Party Delegation Group 3, Hemang Joshi, praised Indonesia's inclusive governance and strong stance against extremism, noting the enthusiastic response the Indian delegation has received during its ongoing diplomatic visit to Southeast and East Asia.

"This is our third day in Indonesia, and we have engaged with several high-ranking government officials and ministers who lead various political parties here. We've had meaningful discussions and gained insight into their perspectives," Joshi said.

He further added, "Based on my experience and that of our entire delegation, I can confidently say that Indonesia can serve as a guiding light for other Islamic countries in terms of governance and how to function as a civil society. Indonesia wholeheartedly believes that terrorism, murder, or violence have no place in Islam."

Reinforcing this shared commitment, KH Ulil Abshar Abdalla, Chairman of the Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Board, highlighted the deepening strategic and cultural ties between India and Indonesia. Speaking during a meeting with the visiting Indian parliamentary delegation in Jakarta, he emphasized the common challenges both countries face in combating terrorism and promoting peace.

"Both India and Indonesia have gone through this challenge of terrorism. I shared our experience of tackling the problem of extremism with our colleagues from India. Both countries have similar desires to achieve economic development, political stability, peace and harmony. We share a similar vision and aspirations," Abdalla said.

Abdalla said that if people exploit religion to legitimise violence, then it can be very dangerous.

"Of course, certain groups in Islam promote violence in the name of Islam. This is not right because Islam is a peace-loving religion and Muslims are peace-loving people. I said to our colleagues from India that the biggest victims of terrorism are not Hindus, Buddhists, or Christians. The biggest victims are Muslims themselves... That's why the first people who are concerned about tackling this problem are Muslims themselves... People living in South and Southeast Asia want peace and harmony because economic development and political stability cannot be achieved without it... If people do not have a proper and correct understanding of religions, and exploit religions to legitimise violence, that's dangerous... I told our colleagues from the Indian Parliament that the deepest geological layer in Indonesian history is shaped by Indian history and civilisation... So, India and Indonesia should collaborate on a people-to-people basis too," he said.

Echoing the shared commitment to counter terrorism and promote peace, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, leader of Group 3 of the All-Party Delegation, highlighted KH Ulil Abshar Abdalla's empathy towards India's concerns during their meeting in Jakarta. Jha noted that Abdalla, a Muslim leader, expressed understanding of India's pain and assured support within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Jha recalled Abdalla mentioning his visit to the Mahakumbh and emphasizing that India's Muslim population is larger than Pakistan's. Yet, Pakistan often mobilizes the OIC to pass resolutions against India. Abdalla assured that he would look into the matter, signaling potential support for India within the Muslim world.

The delegation, which includes MPs Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Kumar, alongside JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, continues its diplomatic engagement aimed at strengthening India's international partnerships and counterterrorism efforts. (ANI)

