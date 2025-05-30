Jakarta (Indonesia), May 30 (ANI): CPI (M) MP John Brittas, who is part of the all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, said the country understands India's concerns about terrorism and has declared its intent to support India.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Brittas also highlighted the "extensive" meetings in Indonesia for the last 3 days, with government agencies, ministers, parliamentarians, think tank members, and political parties of Indonesia

Also Read | Who Is Megha Vemuri? Indian-American MIT Student Who Called Out Gaza Genocide in Graduation Speech.

Brittas stated, "Indonesia very well understands the concerns of India...they understand that such terror activities always pull back the country from its progressive and development trajectory."

"They have understood and declared their intent to support India in our fight against terror...we want to progress mutually...our visit to Indonesia was very fruitful in every aspect," he added.

Also Read | Russia Rubbishes 'Fake Reports' on Enhanced Ties With Pakistan by Jointly Setting Up Steel Mills in Karachi, Slams Attempts To Derail Relationship With India.

On the third day of their visit to Jakarta, the all-party parliamentary delegation, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, Member of Parliament, India, held interactions with the Executive Board of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), prominent media houses, business and community leaders from the Indian Diaspora in Indonesia, and met with Members of Parliament from Golkar and NasDem Party, as per the Embassy of India in Jakarta.

The delegation also visited the Gandhi Memorial Intercontinental School, Jakarta.

The delegation had a meeting with KH Ulil Abshar Abdalla, MA, Chairman of the NahdlatulUlama (NU) Executive Board and Kholili Kholil, Committee Member of the NU, the largestIslamic organization in Indonesia.

In this meeting, the delegation sought Indonesia's unwavering support against all forms of terrorism, recalling our shared values of peace and tolerance as the largest Muslim country in the world. Condemning terrorism and the attack on innocent civilians, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) leadership conveyed that it felt the pain of India and supports India's resolve to tackle terrorism. Ulil called for India and Indonesia to walk hand in hand to deal with the challenge of terrorism and to foster peace and economic development in the region, according to the Embassy of India in Jakarta.

The delegation visited the Gandhi Memorial Intercontinental School in Jakarta and paid floraltri tributesbutes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and planted tree saplings as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative of the Prime Minister of India.

The delegation also interacted with the Committee Members of Gandhi Seva Loka Association, calling upon the values of truth, justice, unified action, and unwavering courage in the face of national challenges, principles that Mahatma Gandhi espoused.

The delegation had focused and lively interactions with the Press and Media at the Embassy of India, Jakarta.

According to the Indian embassy statement, the delegation briefed the Indonesian media on India's 'New Normal' against cross-border attacks, zero tolerance for terrorism, and all-party resolve to stand united in all matters of national interest. A number of journalists/reporters of local and global media houses/press attended the interactive session.

This was followed by an engaging interaction with prominent business and community leadersof the Indian diaspora associations at the Embassy of India. A minute of solemn silence inremembrance of the victims of the Pahalgam attack was observed at the event.

Speaking to the audience, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Head of Parliamentary delegation, highlighted India's relentless efforts towards combating terrorism and ensuring peace and development. The delegation commended the Indian diaspora globally and in Indonesia for upholding the principles of tolerance, pluralism, and unity and urged them to stand resilient against terrorism and for amplifying the national resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms.

Aparajita Sarangi, MP from Odisha, interacted separately with the members of the OdiyaSamaj. She also inaugurated the 'Biju Hall' of the Embassy and a commemorative plaque of the late Odiya leader Biju Patnaik, an Indian freedom fighter and aviator who played a key role during Indonesia's independence struggle, for which he received the highest civilian award of 'Bintang Jasa Utama'. Similarly, members of the Bengali Community Association in Jakarta, JABA, called upon the WB Lok Sabha MP, Abhishek Banerjee, and exchanged thoughts with the leader.

The delegation ended the day with their interactions with members of Golkar and NasDemParty including Agung Laksono, Dave Agung Laksono, Nurdin Tampubolobn, Gavriel Novanto, Abraham Srijaya, Wibi Andrino, Martin Manurung, Azisoko Harmoko, Ms Andina Narang, Gias Kumari Putra, Jupiter Prof Dr. Ratlan Pardede, Lalu Sudarmadi, Izhari Mawatdi.

The delegation spoke on India's national consensus and resolve to combating terrorism and sought the support of the Golkar and NasDem parties. The Indonesian side conveyed its support to India in the fight against terrorism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)