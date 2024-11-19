Nawalparasi [Nepal], November 19 (ANI): The China State Construction Engineering Corporation, which got a contract in February 2019 to widen the 115 km road section of the Narayanghat- Butwal road, has only seen a progress of 52 per cent in 6 years.

The work has completely stalled since the start of the monsoon season this year and hasn't resumed to date.

Due to the delay in the project's execution, the public is bearing the brunt of the incompetence of the Chinese contractor who has only been extending the contract with no on-ground progress since the onset of monsoon this July.

As the work has stalled for the last five months, dust is now accumulating on the leaves of the trees and plants that stand along this particular section of the East-West Highway. In the market areas, houses and businesses are struggling hard to remain clean.

"Dust from the road is now entering our businesses and homes. We are forced to send our children to other areas to save them from dust-induced illness. Elderlies also are facing the same fate- frequent (dust) allergies and cough. If we clean a surface inside the home before we sleep at night then dust would accumulate the immediate morning. We are facing a lot of troubles, it would have been easier for us to live if it had been constructed on time. The road condition is the same in the stretch from Narayanghat (Chitwan) to Butwal (Rupandehi)," Tek Bahadur Bashyal, a business owner in Arunkhola along the highway told ANI.

The upgrade of the highway is being carried out at a cost of NRS 16.157 Billion with a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). As per the contract this road section was supposed to be completed in July 2022 for which the road section was divided into two sections. The contractor had divided the Narayanghat-Butwal road into two sections, the 48 km Daunne-Gaindakot section and the 66 km Daunne-Butwal section.

Nepal's Department of Roads in February 2019 while signing the contract with the Chinese state-owned contractor had agreed to widen the existing two-lane road to six lanes in market areas, four lanes in forest areas and three lanes in the Daunne hill section.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) project directorate on November 2023 had warned the contractor company to terminate the contract if the overall physical progress of 50 per cent was not achieved by December same year. However, the company failed to undertake the responsibility and the contract has managed to undergo a renewal process over time.

The Government of Nepal has extended the deadline for the contract of this road section three times, first in August 2022, second in July 2023, and third in July 2024. According to the third extension, the work was supposed to be completed by July 23, 2025, but only half of the work has been completed so far.

"This dust is the main reason for my multiple health issues. I have problems in breathing with timely shortness of breath and respiratory illness, this problem has endured all age groups from children to elderlies. All those residing next to the highway are reeling through extreme hardships," Bhagawati Bashyal, a resident of Chormara in Nawalparasi told ANI.

According to the initial contract agreement, the construction of this road section was to be completed by August 7, 2022. The project aims to upgrade 113 km of the Narayanghat-Butwal road section, with the eastern section covering 64.425 km and the western section 48.535 km. Last year, the project's cost which initially was NRS 16.99 billion was raised to NRS 17.02 billion due to variations.

Slippery during rainy conditions and dusty in the dry or winter time, the travellers along the road section have to endure pitiable conditions. Even after light rain, the road becomes slippery and the traffic is stuck for hours in both Nawalparasi East and Nawalparasi West.

As per the officials, the contractors have been blaming the COVID-19 pandemic, inadequate funds flow and unavailability of the construction materials to expedite the process.

"We have been raising this issue for long. No permanent solution for it has come forward yet. Only temporary solutions are being made such as sprinkling waters to settle down the dust; our local body chiefs and representatives also have been raising the issues but this issue has been vaguely ignored," Tara Devkota, one of the residents of Madhyabindu Municipality told ANI.

ANI tried to contact the contractors and its representatives but none of them were available for comments.

Passengers have been complaining about the hardships they have to face while travelling through the highway due to large potholes on the road. The situation is dire on the road sections within Devchuli Municipality, Gaindakot Municipality, Madhyabindu Municipality, and Binayi Triveni Rural Municipality.

One of the busiest stretches of the East-West Highway, the Narayanghat- Butwal road links Lumbini, Karnali, and Sudurpaschim provinces to the national capital and other parts of the country. According to the district traffic police office, over 10,000 vehicles use the road section daily.

"We had fixed a target to complete the tasks on time right after the festive season of Tihar. Despite that, work hasn't resumed. As it is the project undertaken on loan assistance from the ADB, the project director also was requested to visit the office of the contractor to remind them about the stalled work while the official was in China on training," Devendra Dahal, Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport said in Kathmandu.

Further adding, "During that meeting, they (contractors) made the commitment and they were complaining that they won't be able to induct more money for the project claiming 7 Billion (Nepali) Rupees already has been invested. We responded that no delay has been made regarding the payments on time and it is not the subject of our concern, you've signed up for the contract and you've to complete it."

For years, this road has been a nightmare for commuters, particularly during the monsoon season. The ongoing expansion works, coupled with landslides and deep potholes, have turned travel on this essential route into a harrowing journey.

As Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is planning to embark on a visit to China next month, representatives from political parties in West Nawalparasi submitted a memorandum.

It stated, "Due to the negligence of the concerned contracting company, the condition of the road remains chaotic, causing great inconvenience to travellers and exposing nearby residents to a polluted environment. We urge that the responsible parties be given strict instructions to accelerate the construction work."

It was Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli who laid the foundation stone for the up-gradation of the road section in Butwal on March 22, 2019.

"The work that is required to be completed within four years is still running for about six years and work has stalled; only 52 per cent of the work has been completed with 48 per cent of work still to be done. The extended deadline will end in 2025 which is a year ahead. Just 52 per cent has been completed in six years and the remaining 48 per cent of work cannot be expected to be completed within the next year. If we let the company work free without any regulatory constraints, the works need to be carried out at first and should be taken forward accordingly," Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stated casting doubt over the completion of road construction on time.

"If the company don't resume the work we would be left without option other than breaking the contract. We can only give the time till December to complete the task and then after we need to take some decisive actions. If the company works reliably then we can give additional time, if it can't then we need to annul the contract and search for other ways," the Prime Minister warned.

The Rastriya Swatantra Party, last December also staged a protest march along the road section but has remained silent over time regarding the issue. The three-day march upto Butwal (Rupandehi) from Narayanghat (Chitwan) had cooled down after a meeting between the party chair Rabi Lamichhane, also the former Home Minister and the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal- Chen Song. (ANI)

