Florida, November 19: US President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, is facing serious allegations of attending multiple orgies and engaging in illegal activities during his first term in Congress. A lawyer representing two women claims Gaetz attended at least 10 such events between 2017 and 2018. One woman accused Gaetz of paying for sex, including with her underage friend, at a Florida gathering. The accusations, combined with past investigations into child sex trafficking claims, have intensified scrutiny ahead of his Senate confirmation.

According to a report by NBC News, the accusations against Gaetz surfaced following testimony from two women who were represented by lawyer Joel Leppard. These women allege that Gaetz attended at least 10 sex parties between 2017 and 2018 during his time in Congress. The parties, mostly held in Florida, reportedly involved drugs like ecstasy and marijuana, with Gaetz allegedly paying for sex. One of the women claimed to have witnessed Gaetz engaging in sexual activities with her underage friend, who at the time was 17 years old, which she described as a vivid memory. Donald Trump Administration: US President-Elect Nominates Matt Gaetz As Attorney General, Marco Rubio as Secretary of State and Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence.

In addition to the allegations of attending sex parties, Gaetz is facing scrutiny over past investigations, including a high-profile child sex trafficking case, as reported by the Times of India. Leppard, who is representing the women, claimed that Gaetz was involved in paying for sex and engaging in inappropriate behaviour with minors. While the Justice Department previously investigated these claims, no charges were filed against Gaetz. The House Ethics Committee, which had been probing Gaetz for several years, is under pressure to release its findings. US President-Elect Donald Trump Greeted By WWE COO Triple H During UFC 309 At Madison Square Garden (Watch Video).

NBC News reported that Leppard is pushing for the committee’s report to be made public to ensure accountability and transparency. As per the reports, the allegations have put Gaetz’s Senate confirmation as attorney general in jeopardy. Gaetz, who resigned from Congress after Trump nominated him for the position, has vehemently denied the charges, calling them part of a politically motivated smear campaign. Gaetz has stated that he was the victim of an extortion plot, and his legal team has dismissed the claims as baseless.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2024 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).