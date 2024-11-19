New York, November 19: The Associated Press announced that it would reduce its workforce by 8% through a combination of voluntary buyouts and layoffs. The Associated Press layoffs were announced by the news agency's president, Daisy Veerasingham. She informed the staff that adapting to the industry challenges needed making difficult changes so AP could invest fully in its future.

The Guardian reported that the Associated Press's President further told the employees that the agency knew it was a difficult time of transformation in the media sector and that, therefore, it needed to cater to its rapidly changing customers' needs. She said that was the reason for AP to focus on delivering the "digital-first" news report and accelerate on the path. Boeing Layoffs: US-Based Aviation Giant Confirms Laying Off 2,199 Employees in Washington State Amid Its Plan To Reduce 10% Workforce Affecting 17,000 Employees.

Daisy Veerasingham further explained that the Associated Press would focus on modernising its products and operations while eliminating some positions. Thus, the Associated Press would affect 8% of the company's workforce, and she added that fewer than half of the changes would affect the news division.

The company plans to adopt a voluntary separation plan for a smaller number of staff. This plan would be offered based on their departments, roles, and lengths of employment. Those not offered this option would be eliminated from the news agency. AP would reportedly approach 121 employees with buyout offers. Exxon Mobil Layoffs: US-Based Oil and Gas Giant Announces Laying Off Nearly 400 Employees From Texas After Merger With Pioneer Naturals.

In the email, Daisy Veerasingham said that she was aware of it being difficult for some of the employees; however, there would be uncertainty after this decision as the team worked on these new changes. She emphasised that evolving an organisation was not an easy task but necessary. The AP layoffs were reportedly said to be a part of the agency's changing needs of its customers and ensuring it became the first to transform the media industry.

