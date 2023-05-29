Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 29 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship INS Delhi arrived at Port Klang in Malaysia on Monday for three days as a part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet deployment to ASEAN countries.

INS Delhi will make a port call from May 29 to May 31 as part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet deployment to ASEAN nations.

The founding members of ASEAN--Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand--signed the ASEAN declaration (also known as the Bangkok Declaration) on August 8, 1967, establishing the organisation.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, is a political and economic union of ten Southeast Asian nations.

The visit of the Indian Naval vessel INS Delhi will see personnel from both navies engaging in professional and social interactions.

"Indigenously designed & built #INSDelhi, arrived at Port Klang, #Malaysia. The port call from 29-31 May 23 is part of #IndianNavy's Eastern Fleet deployment to #ASEAN countries. #BridgesofFriendship," the official handle of the Indian Navy wrote on Twitter.

"The visit will see personnel from both navies engaging in professional & social interactions consolidating the strong bonds of friendship between #India and #Malaysia," the tweet added.

INS Delhi is India's first indigenously built guided missile Destroyer. The ship is equipped with various weapons and sensors and can carry multi-role helicopters.

Meanwhile on Sunday (MAY 28), Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft from INS Hansa undertook a maiden landing at Bahrain International Airport to participate in Operation Compass Rose.

"P-8I aircraft from #INSHansa undertook a maiden landing at Bahrain International Airport to participate in Operation Compass Rose, as part of Combined Maritime Force (CMF), followed by interaction with representatives of participating countries," the official Twitter account of the Western Naval Command of Indian Navy tweeted.

"Cdr Amit Mohapatra, Commanding Officer, P-8I Squadron called on HE Piyush Srivastava, Ambassador of India the Kingdom of Bahrain. He also met VAdm Brad Cooper, Commander CMF, for discussions on joint operations in the areas of interest," the Western Naval Command added.

The p-8I aircraft fleet of the Indian Navy is a variant of the P-8A Poseidon aircraft developed by the American giant Boeing. (ANI)

