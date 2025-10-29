Sasebo [Japan], October 29 (ANI): The Indian Navy's indigenously built Stealth Frigate, INS Sahyadri, made a port call at Sasebo and received a warm welcome upon arrival. The visit saw discussions between the two navies on aspects related to enhancing collaboration and interoperability.

The Indian Navy noted that INS Sahyadri, the indigenously built Stealth Frigate of the Indian Navy arrived at Sasebo, Japan on 28 October 2025. The ship received a warm welcome from the personnel of JMSDF.

Sasebo is the ship's second port of call in Japan during its ongoing long-range operational deployment to the Indo-Pacific. This visit underscores the India-Japan strategic alignment and symbolises the robust Indian Navy - JMSDF relationship.

The Indian Navy further noted that during the port call, the Commanding Officer of INS Sahyadri Captain Rajat Kumar, called on VAdm Fukuda Tatsuya, Commandant Sasebo district. Discussions included aspects related to enhancing collaboration and interoperability between the two navies.

Through a post on X on Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said, "INS Sahyadri arrived at Sasebo to a warm welcome ceremony by JMSDF Sasebo District. Sahyadri, commanded by Capt Rajat Kumar is participating in the Japan-India Maritime Exercise - JAIMEX 25."As part of the two nations' defence cooperation, INS Sahyadri also made a port call at the Maritime Self-defence Force's Sasebo base in southwest Japan, according to Japan's Kyodo News. After giving its crew a chance to rest and replenish their supplies, the frigate is expected to depart the port in Nagasaki Prefecture on Friday, Kyodo News added in its report.

"The improvement of interoperability between the MSDF and the Indian Navy is essential to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Captain Shingo Asari, who welcomed the Indian ship and its crew, Kyodo News reported.

The Indian and Japanese navies conducted the harbour phase of the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JAIMEX-25), featuring a series of activities including cross-deck visits, professional interactions and a combined yoga camp that strengthened camaraderie and cooperation between the two forces, the Indian Navy spokesperson said in an official statement on Saturday.

The Indian Navy's indigenously built Shivalik-class guided missile stealth frigate INS Sahyadri participated in the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JAIMEX-25) held from October 16 to 18 and arrived at Yokosuka Port, Japan, on October 21 for the harbour phase.

According to the Ministry of Defence, before arriving at Yokosuka, INS Sahyadri joined Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) ships Asahi, Oumi and the submarine Jinryu for the sea phase.

The ships conducted advanced anti-submarine warfare and missile defence drills, as well as flying operations and underway replenishment (refuelling and supply operations at sea). These exercises helped improve coordination between the two navies and strengthened cooperation under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, established in 2014 to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Commissioned in 2012, INS Sahyadri showcases India's progress in indigenous defence technology and supports the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India). The stealth frigate has taken part in several important operational deployments and joint exercises with other countries. (ANI)

