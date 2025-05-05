Male [Maldives], May 5 (ANI): In line with India's commitment towards regional cooperation, INS Sharda arrived at Maafilaafushi Atoll in Maldives, for a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise planned from May 4-10, according to the Indian Navy.

As per the statement by the Indian Navy, this deployment is a testament to the strong defence and maritime cooperation betwen India and the Maldives.

Notably, this aligns with India's "MAHASAGAR" (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision, thereby emphasising on the collaborative efforts to ensure peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region.

As per the Indian Navy, this HADR exercise aims to enhance interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF). It will focus on actions like Disaster Response Coordination, Search and Rescue Operations, Medical Assistance, Logistical Support, Joint Drills, Training Sessions, and community engagement following a major natural disaster.

Through such collaborative efforts, India and the Maldives continue strengthening their partnership and ensuring readiness to respond effectively to natural disasters and other humanitarian challenges.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the importance of India's strategic role in Maldives is well-recognized, with India being seen as a net security provider. Maldives occupies a special place under "Neighbourhood First" Foreign Policy of India, which aims to bring stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the MAHASAGAR vision was outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mauritius in March this year. This encompasses India's expanded strategic vision as India continues its commitment to the well-being and progress of nations in the region as a first responder and a net security provider, based on our Neighbourhood First policy, MAHASAGAR outlook, and on the approach to the extended neighbourhood.

Over the past ten years, Indian Navy has deepened its partnerships with maritime agencies of Indian Ocean Region (IOR), to enhance maritime security in consonance with the GoI's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR). (ANI)

