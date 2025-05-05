New Delhi, May 5: Signal-like app used by Donald Trump former adviser was reportedly hacked. An unofficial version of the Signal-like messaging app has been hacked, which was used by Mike Waltz, who served as Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser. The incident raises concerns regarding the security of communications exchanged at the highest levels of the US government.

As per a report of 404 Media, TeleMessage recently gained attention after Mike Waltz accidentally disclosed that he used the tool during a cabinet meeting with US President Donald Trump. As per reports, the Signal app clone used to archive data from third-party messaging apps was hacked. The hacker reportedly managed to steal data from the platform, which includes the contents of various direct messages and group chats sent through its Signal clone as well as modified versions of WhatsApp, Telegram, and WeChat. A spokesperson for Signal reportedly informed Reuters earlier this week that the company "cannot guarantee the privacy or security properties of unofficial versions of Signal." TikTok Ban Delayed Again? Donald Trump May Consider To Extend ByteDance’s Deadline if No Deal Reached by June 19, Says Report.

The revelation that Waltz was reportedly using TeleMessage, a platform which appears to resemble Signal with a similar interface and features has raised further concerns about the safety of communications. According to screenshots of messages and backend systems obtained by 404 Media, the hacked material includes data related to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the cryptocurrency giant Coinbase, and various other financial institutions. The breach raises serious concerns about the security of sensitive information held by these organisations. What Is Zero-Click Hack? Know All About New ‘Interaction-Less’ Attack by Cybercriminals That Recently Compromised WhatsApp, Steps To Prevent and Stay Safe.

The breach reportedly revealed that an app used to store chats of top government officials had major security flaws. As per reports, although the hacker did not access messages from cabinet members or Waltz. However, the archived chat logs are not end-to-end encrypted between the modified version of the messaging app. The incident also showed Waltz’s chats on the app, which included recipients like Marco Rubio, Tulsi Gabbard, and JD Vance.

