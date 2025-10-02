Port Louis [Mauritius], October 2 (ANI): INS Sutlej, a specialised hydrographic survey vessel of the Indian Navy, arrived at Port Louis on September 29 to undertake the 18th Joint Hydrographic Survey at Mauritius, the Ministry of Defence stated on Thursday.

This mission is being conducted under the framework of a long-standing bilateral MoU on Hydrography signed during the 14th Joint Committee Meeting on Hydrography held earlier this year.

The current survey mission will cover an extensive area of approximately 35,000 square nautical miles. As part of capacity-building efforts, officers from various Mauritian ministries will embark onboard to receive hands-on training in hydrographic data collection and processing.

Deployment of INS Sutlej to Mauritius stands as reaffirmation of the shared commitment of both nations towards advanced scientific collaboration and strategic maritime ties, the Ministry of Defence added. It reflects deep-rooted maritime cooperation, aimed at enhancing navigational safety, sustainable management of ocean resources, and regional collaboration in the Indian Ocean Region.

Strengthening this ongoing cooperation, Indian Navy Ship INS Sarvekshak had earlier completed the first phase of a joint hydrographic survey in Port Louis on January 15 this year, the Indian Navy said. The latest mission by INS Sutlej built upon that effort, underscoring sustained collaboration between India and Mauritius in the field of hydrography.

R Sooroojebally, Commissioner of Police, Mauritius Police Force, had visited the ship and was briefed on the progress of survey operations. The Commanding Officer of INS Sarvekshak had also met India's High Commissioner to Mauritius, Anurag Srivastava.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "Strengthening maritime cooperation b/n India, Malaysia, #INSSarvekshak completed first phase of Joint #hydrographic survey. Mr R Sooroojebally, Commissioner of Police, Mauritius Police Force, visited the ship & was briefed on progress of survey ops. On this occasion, CO INS Sarvekshak called on Shri Anurag Srivastava @HCI_PortLouis."

INS Sarvekshak's crew had participated in various outreach activities, including a community service initiative and a medical camp. The ship was kept open to visitors, where they had the opportunity to explore the advanced scientific research and hydrography capabilities of the Indian Navy.

"Ship's crew participated in several outreach activities, including a community service initiative and a medical camp. The ship was kept open to visitors, who had the unique opportunity of exploring advanced scientific research and hydrography capabilities of #IndianNavy. This deployment underscored India's dedication to fostering regional partnerships and supporting the maritime aspirations of littoral nations of #IOR in line with the vision of #SAGAR," the Indian Navy spokesperson had posted on X. (ANI)

