Port Louis [Mauritius], June 23 (ANI): Strengthening maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region, INS Teg, a frontline stealth frigate of the Western Naval Command, concluded her port call at Port Louis, Mauritius on 22 June 2025, as part of her operational deployment to the South West Indian Ocean Region, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

The visit featured a wide spectrum of professional, social, and cultural engagements, underscoring the robust maritime partnership between India and Mauritius.

As per the press release, during the deployment, INS Teg undertook coordinated surveillance of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Mauritius in collaboration with the Mauritius National Coast Guard (NCG) ships and aircraft. The joint effort reaffirmed both nations' shared commitment to safeguarding the global commons and combating Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The Commanding Officer of INS Teg, Captain Vikas Guleria, called on senior government and military dignitaries, including Rampersad Sooroojebally, Commissioner of Police; Suresh Seebaluck, Secretary to Cabinet; Anurag Srivastava, High Commissioner of India; Kan Oye Fong Weng Poorun, Secretary for Home Affairs; and Captain CG Binoop, COMCG. These interactions helped deepen mutual understanding and further strengthen bilateral ties.

As part of capacity-building initiatives and the exchange of best practices, NCG personnel were trained onboard INS Teg in areas such as firefighting, damage control, bridge and engine room watchkeeping, electrical systems, and small arms handling. Live demonstrations, including post-sailing diving checks, were also conducted.

The press release also mentioned that, on request from the NCG, a technical team from INS Teg assisted the crew of CGS Valiant in rectifying a defect and operationalizing a diesel generator--support that was highly appreciated by the Mauritian side.

To mark the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025, a joint yoga session was held on 21 June, bringing together around 150 participants including dignitaries, NCG personnel, and the crew of INS Teg. The visit also included recreational activities such as a trek to Signal Mountain and a friendly volleyball match, fostering camaraderie and strengthening cross-cultural bonds.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the visit of INS Teg to Mauritius stands as a testament to the Indian Navy's commitment to enhancing maritime security cooperation and bilateral relations. It not only boosted operational interoperability but also reinforced the deep-rooted friendship between India and Mauritius--founded on shared values, mutual trust, and a common vision for a safe and prosperous Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

