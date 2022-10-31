New York, Oct 31 (PTI) Inspired by the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' being led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) USA held a 'Unity Walk' from Times Square here to underline the message of unity and peace in India and the sub-continent.

About 300 members of the Indian diaspora took part in the 'Unity Walk' that started from Times Square to the Gandhi Statue located at Union Square in downtown Manhattan on Sunday, according to a press release by the IOC.

The walk "has been inspired by Bharat Jodo Yatra, currently in progress, led" by Rahul Gandhi and "emphasised unity and peace in India and the sub-continent," it said.

Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda flagged off the unity walk from Times Square that passed through the streets and blocks of Manhattan to conclude at Union Square. The Mahatma Gandhi statue at Union Square was garlanded as the nearly 2.5-km walk concluded.

In his remarks, Pitroda "urged India to continue to be led by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and respect the ideals of democracy, freedom, human rights, justice, equality, inclusion, and related values and wisdom outlined in the Indian Constitution," the release added.

