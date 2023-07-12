Des Moines (US), Jul 12 (AP) Iowa's Republican-led Legislature passed a bill banning most abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy during a marathon special session Tuesday that continued late into the night.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the rare session after the state Supreme Court declined to reinstate a practically identical law that she signed in 2018.

Abortion is currently legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. The legislation will take immediate effect with the governor's signature. It will prohibit almost all abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. (AP)

