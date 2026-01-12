Tehran [Iran], January 12 (ANI): On the 8th of January, in an attempt to dampen the protests, the Khamenei regime shutdown internet throughout the country, blocking all access to the country. On Monday, the nationwide shutdown crossed the 84-hour mark as per cybersecurity and digital governance think tank Netblocks.

"As Iran wakes up to a new day, metrics show the national internet blackout is past the 84 hour mark. Years of digital censorship research point to these workarounds," Netblocks posted on X.

Posting video that she received from Iran, journalist and Activist MasihAlinejad said,"Videos received from Tehran via Starlink: Despite mass killings and widespread repression, people are still in the streets."

According to the latest data from Human Rights Activists News Agency, the deaths of 544 people during the protests have been confirmed, and dozens of additional cases remain under review. More than 10,681 individuals have also been transferred to prisons following arrest. Protests have taken place at 585 locations across the country, in 186 cities, spanning all 31 provinces.

The protests which began over worsening economic conditions on the 28th of December and have since evolved into broader demonstrations opposing the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Meanwhile the exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahalavi has emerged as a vocal supporter of the demonstrators, backing what he describes as a nationwide movement against the Islamic Republic.

In a video message on X he said , "I announce another stage of the national uprising to overthrow the Islamic Republic and reclaim our dear Iran. Inside Iran, in addition to seizing and holding the central streets of cities, all institutions and apparatuses responsible for the regime's false propaganda and cutting off communications are considered legitimate targets. Government employees, and the armed and security forces, have the opportunity to join the people and be helpers of the nation, or to choose complicity with the murderers of the nation and buy eternal shame and the curse of the nation for themselves."

Addressing Iranians abroad, he asserted that Iranian embassies and consulates belong to the people and should display Iran's national flag rather than that of the Islamic Republic.

"The regime is facing a serious shortage of repressive forces, and the increased shooting at the people is not out of strength, but due to a lack of mercenaries and fear of faster collapse and fall. We will not allow these criminals to shed more of our youth's blood on the ground. We will not give them that opportunity. We will not go back. The freedom of Iran is near. The blood spilled on the ground of Iran's immortal children guides us toward victory. We are not alone. Global assistance will arrive soon as well. Wait for my next messages. We will soon reclaim our dear Iran from the Islamic Republic and hold celebrations of freedom and victory everywhere in Iran," he said.

Earlir, US President Donald Trump said that the Islamic Republic appears to be crossing a "red line" set by his administration, following the reports of the killing, mostly of protestors, prompting Washington to consider what he described as "very strong options".

Speaking to reporters onboard Air Force One, when asked whether Iran had appeared to have crossed the red line he had drawn over the treatment of protesters, Trump said, "They're starting to, it looks like."

The US President, referring to the ongoing protests in the Islamic Republic, added that those in power were ruling through violence.He emphasised that the situation was being closely monitored at the highest levels of the US government.

"There seem to be some people killed that aren't supposed to be killed. These are violent - if you call them leaders, I don't know if they're leaders or if they just rule through violence - but we're looking at it very seriously. The military's looking at it. We're looking at some very strong options; we'll make a determination," Trump stated.

The US President did not elaborate on the specific actions Washington might take, but according to a New York Times report, Trump was briefed on a range of military options targeting Iran. (ANI)

