Tehran [Iran], June 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran reported on Friday 9,966 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 3,013,078.

The pandemic has so far claimed 81,796 lives in Iran, up by 124 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education said in a briefing.

A total of 2,624,802 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,494 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said.

The report added that 21,313,589 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

By Friday, 4,295,807 people have received coronavirus vaccines in the country, with 765,213 taking both doses.

Iran reported the first cases of COVID-19 in February 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

