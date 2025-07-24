Tehran, Jul 23 (AP) An Iranian navy helicopter confronted a US warship attempting to approach Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, Iranian state TV reported.

The incident was the first direct encounter reported between Iranian and US forces since the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, during which US B-52 bombers targeted Iranian nuclear facilities.

The report said Iranian forces dispatched the helicopter to confront a US Navy destroyer identified as the USS Fitzgerald that approached the waters at around 10 am local time.

The report said the helicopter flew directly over the US ship and issued a warning to maintain distance. In what the report described as a tense exchange, the US warship reportedly responded by threatening to target the Iranian aircraft if it did not leave the area.

The Navy referred requests for comment to the US Central Command, which said it would provide a response later Wednesday or early Thursday.

The Iranian state TV report said that in response to the threats from the US vessel, Iranian air defence forces announced that the helicopter was under the full protection of Iran's integrated air defence system.

Eventually the USS Fitzgerald “retreated southward,” the report said.

It was not immediately clear how close the US warship was to Iranian territorial waters. (AP)

