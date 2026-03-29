Baghdad [Iraq], March 29 (ANI): Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government on Saturday confirmed the drone strike targeting the residence of the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, in Duhok amid the conflict in the region.

According to a statement issued by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the attack was strongly condemned, describing it as a "cowardly drone attack" and calling for urgent action against those responsible.

Also Read | US-Iran War: JD Vance Says 'Majority' of Military Objectives Achieved, Operations to Continue Briefly to Neutralise Nuclear Threat.

"I condemn and denounce in the strongest terms the cowardly drone attack on the residence of Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, in Duhok. Once again, we call on the federal government to act on its responsibilities, bring these outlaw criminals to justice, and curb the continued terrorist attacks carried out by these groups," the statement read.

The Prime Minister further urged the international community to support the Kurdistan Region in protecting its citizens and safeguarding its interests, while asserting that authorities reserve the right to respond decisively to such threats.

Also Read | Cyclone Narelle Viral Video: Skies Turn Blood Red in Western Australia As Storm Approaches Coast.

"We reserve every right to confront these terrorists, and we will take whatever steps are necessary to protect the Kurdistan Region," the statement added.

Following the incident, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with the Kurdistan leadership.

In a post on X, Macron said he had spoken with Barzani and reiterated France's support after what he termed an "unacceptable attack" on his residence.

Macron also warned that the incident reflects a broader escalation of attacks against Iraqi institutions, referring to a recent assault that resulted in the deaths of six Peshmerga personnel. He extended condolences and stressed the need for stability in Iraq.

"The Iraqi government, within the framework of Kurdistan, must work to stabilise the region. Everything must be done to prevent Iraq from being dragged into this turmoil. France remains a friend of the Iraqis," Macron stated in his post.

This development comes as diplomatic engagements between Washington and Tehran continue amid the conflict in West Asia, following US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran on February 28, which led to the death of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after which Tehran, in retaliation, targeted Israel and US assets in several Gulf countries, causing disruption in the waterways and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)