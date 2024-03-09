Dublin, Mar 9 (AP) Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar conceded defeat on Saturday as two constitutional amendments he supported that would have broadened the definition of family and removed language about a woman's role in the home were headed toward rejection in early vote tallies.

Varadkar, who pushed the vote to enshrine gender equality in the constitution by removing “very old-fashioned language” and trying to recognise the realities of modern family life, said it was clear the amendments were “defeated comprehensively on a respectable turnout.”

“It was our responsibility to convince the majority of people to vote Yes' and we clearly failed to do so,” Varadkar said.

Opponents argued that the wording of the changes was poorly thought out — an argument that appeared to have gained traction in the final days of the campaign. Voters said they were confused by the questions and others said they feared changes would lead to unintended consequences.

The election was viewed as part of Ireland's evolution from a conservative, overwhelmingly Roman Catholic country in which divorce and abortion were illegal, to an increasingly diverse and socially liberal society. The proportion of residents who are Catholic fell from 94.9 per cent in 1961 to 69 per cent in 2022, according to the Central Statistics Office.

The social transformation has been reflected in a series of changes to Ireland's Constitution, which dates from 1937, though the country was not formally known as the Republic of Ireland until 1949.

Irish voters legalised divorce in a 1995 referendum, backed same-sex marriage in a 2015 vote and repealed a ban on abortions in 2018.

The first question dealt with a part of the constitution that pledges to protect the family as the primary unit of society. Voters were asked to remove a reference to marriage as the basis “on which the family is founded” and replace it with a clause that said families can be founded “on marriage or on other durable relationships.” If passed, it would have been the constitution's 39th amendment.

A proposed 40th amendment would have removed a reference that a woman's place in the home offered a common good that could not be provided by the state and delete a statement that said mothers shouldn't be obligated to work out of economic necessity if it would neglect their duties at home.

It would have added a clause saying the state will strive to support “the provision of care by members of a family to one another.”

The debate was less charged than the arguments over abortion and gay marriage. Ireland's main political parties all supported the changes, including centrist government coalition partners Fianna Fail and Fine Gael and the biggest opposition party, Sinn Fein. (AP)

