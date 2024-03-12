Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 12 (ANI): Pakistan's new foreign minister, Muhammad Ishaq Dar formally assumed office on Tuesday, according to a statement by the country's ministry of foreign affairs.

"Muhammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 has formally assumed the role of Pakistan's 39th Minister for Foreign Affairs," the Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an official post on social media platform X.

Dar served as the Finance Minister of Pakistan during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) regime that came to power after Imran Khan's ouster in 2022.

During his tenure, Pakistan was able to negotiate the USD 3 billion IMF bailout package amid an economic crisis.

Dar who has served as Finance Minister four times is considered close to the family of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

On Monday, President Asif Ali Zardari officiated the oath-taking ceremony for a 19-member cabinet, a proposal put forth by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Notable figures seen taking the oath were Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Mohsin Naqvi, Ahsan Iqbal, Shaza Fatima, Jam Kamal, and Aleem Khan, among others.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the President's House, with newly elected President Asif Ali Zardari administering the oath.

Initially, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to keep his cabinet small; however, more ministers will be inducted in the second phase, as per Geo News.T

The oath ceremony comes a week after Prime Minister Shehbaz took the oath of office as the 24th premier of the country. President Zardari was sworn in as the head of state a day ago. (ANI)

