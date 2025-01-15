Tel Aviv [Israel], January 15 (ANI/TPS): H5N1 bird flu was diagnosed in a flock of turkeys in Nahalal in the Jezreel Valley. Following an unusual mortality of approximately 24,000 turkeys, before marketing at the age of 16 weeks, in five poultry houses, samples were sent to the laboratories of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, which confirmed the suspicion.

This is the 14th case of bird flu diagnosed in the current flu season in commercial poultry houses.

As a reminder, another case was discovered in Nahalal last week, as well as in September 2024.

In order to prevent the spread of the disease, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is acting in accordance with the procedures recommended by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) regarding the treatment of avian influenza. Among other things, a quarantine zone has been defined within a range of up to 10 km from the infected poultry houses, in which the movement of poultry is restricted, the population of poultry houses is prohibited, and strict biosecurity measures are required from those involved in the industry. The veterinary services at the Ministry continue to conduct active monitoring of all poultry houses in the area.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security calls on breeders of ornamental birds and poultry farms, as well as free-range poultry farms, to keep the poultry they own inside buildings, prevent them from roaming in open areas, and thus reduce the risk of infection from wild birds during the migration season. (ANI/TPS)

