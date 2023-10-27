Tel Aviv [Israel], October 27 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has arrested 36 wanted Palestinians in Judea and Samaria in overnight counter-terror raids.

The IDF said 17 were Hamas operatives.

Also Read | Pakistan General Elections 2024: Country To Hold Polls on Time in January Next Year, Says Election Commission of Pakistan.

In one raid in Jenin, terrorists fired on soldiers and threw explosives. IDF forces returned fire, killing Isser al-Amar of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Since the beginning of the war on October 7, approximately 1,030 wanted Palestinians have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria of whom over 670 are associated with Hamas.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Conflict Plunges 96% of Gazans Into Poverty, Says United Nations ESCWA.

Meanwhile, despite the ongoing war with Hamas, Israelis will turn the clocks back one hour on Saturday night.

The Interior Ministry initially proposed, but then rejected, delaying or cancelling the clock change during wartime.

A petition calling for a two-month delay in changing the clocks received tens of thousands of signatures. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)