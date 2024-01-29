Tel Aviv [Israel], January 29 (ANI/TPS): According to a report released by the Small and Medium Business Agency in Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry on the incidence of cyberattacks and the methods of defense against them for 2023, 5 per cent of all Israeli businesses suffered from such attacks last year.

Of the businesses that responded, 48 per cent of said that they use defensive measures against cyberattacks, and 5 per cent of the businesses responded that they had suffered a cyberattack in the last year, a fifth of them (20 per cent) were also severely affected by this attack.

Also Read | World War 3 Fears: Joe Biden Receives Stark Nuclear Warning Over Iran Attack Following Deaths of US Troops Near Jordan-Syria Border.

Among the 48 per cent of businesses that use defensive measures, 18 per cent use one defensive measure, 7 per cent use two defensive measures, and 23 per cent use three or more defensive measures. The most common defense measures are making periodic backups and using built-in protection software.

Among the businesses that were exposed to a cyberattack, the highest incidence is of small businesses, 5-20 employees in size (11 per cent were exposed to the attack), and of businesses in the industrial sectors (10 per cent were exposed).

Also Read | Satya Nadella Visit to India: Microsoft Chairman and CEO Coming to India on February 7 and 8, Will Likely Discuss New AI Opportunities.

Businesses in the field of commerce (3 per cent), and businesses without employees (2 per cent) are the businesses with the lowest attack rates.

In 2023 there were approximately 650,000 businesses registered. Close to 33,000 businesses were attacked in the past year and approximately 7,000 businesses were significantly damaged.

Naomi Hymain Reish, Director of the Agency for Small and Medium Businesses: "We see great importance, especially during this national emergency, in raising awareness of cyber attacks and the significant damage they can cause to small and medium businesses. Because of this, we are publishing this report, which allows business owners to learn about effective ways of defending themselves, which are accepted among businesses today, and the frequency of damage according to the field and size of the business."(ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)