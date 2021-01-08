New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The Embassy of Israel in India has appointed Joyshree Das Verma as the honorary consul in the Northeast region, to be based in Assam with jurisdiction over the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura and Sikkim.

Announcing the appointment, Ambassador of Israel in India, Dr Ron Malka said, "The relations between our two countries are growing and expanding rapidly. We are now going to take it forward and increase our presence in North-East India. I am proud to present the credentials of Israeli honorary consul to Mrs. Joyshree Das Verma, who will work with us to further strengthen our growing partnership in this region."

Verma said, "I am immensely honored and humbled to represent Israel as Honorary Consul for the North-Eastern states. This all-encompassing role excites me greatly as there are vast possibilities and opportunities to leverage Israel's technology and expertise in various areas. I am pledged to work in the best interests of Assam and all the North Eastern States."

The Embassy aims to identify all possible areas of cooperation in the North-East, where Israel can bring in expertise and advanced Israeli technologies to benefit people in the region, according to an official statement.

In November, Ambassador Malka visited Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura. He held official meetings with the Chief Ministers of the states, in which the sides discussed collaboration on a range of subjects including agriculture, water management, tourism, horticulture, fisheries and dairy. During the visit, the Ambassador laid the foundation stone of a Center of Excellence (CoE) for Vegetables in Khetri, Assam.

The region's first Indo-Israeli Centre of Excellence was inaugurated in Mizoram in 2018. The official statement further stated that the centre has become a strong, sustainable platform for addressing challenges via applicable research and introduction of relevant, innovative Israeli agro-technologies, tailored to the needs of local farmers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)