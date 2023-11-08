Tel Aviv, November 8: Fighters from the IDF's Nahal infantry brigade identified a terrorist squad hiding in a mosque in Gaza and, with the help of air support, eliminated the squad as they left the mosque and tried to escape through a tunnel. Israel-Hamas War: IDF Enters Gaza City, Civilian Evacuation to South Gaza Continues (Watch Video).

Hamas terrorists fired anti-tank missiles at the Nahal fighters from several different points, including a hospital. A combat helicopter escorted the fighters to safety and destroyed the sources of the fire. Israel-Hamas War: IDF Attacks Terror Bases Hidden in Schools and Hospitals in Gaza, Destroys Several Mortar and Anti-Tank Missile Launching Positions.

During a raid on a school that was used as a base for rocket launches and terrorist activity, the fighters of the 401st Armored Brigade eliminated a number of terrorists and found rocket launch pits and many weapons on the school grounds. In addition, in various activities, several mortar and anti-tank missile launching positions were destroyed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)