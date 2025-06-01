Tel Aviv [Israel], June 1 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces claimed to have killed the chief of Hamas, Muhammad Sinwar, in May 13 strike on the grounds of the European Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli defense officials confirmed on late Saturday night, as per The Times of Israel.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a similar announcement earlier.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "We eliminated the Head of Hamas, again. He happens to be a Sinwar too."

In a joint statement, the Israel Defence Forces and Shin Bet security agency said they had confirmed that the May 13 strike on the grounds of the European Hospital in Khan Younis had killed Sinwar along with Muhammad Shabana, commander of the terror group's Rafah Brigade, and Mahdi Quara, commander of the South Khan Younis Battalion, as per The Times of Israel.

"The terrorists were eliminated while operating in an underground command and control center under the European Hospital in Khan Younis, deliberately endangering the civilian population in and around the hospital," the joint statement said.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal quoted Hamas and Arab officials as saying that the meeting of the top Hamas figures was convened to discuss their approach to talks on a ceasefire and hostage release deal, among other matters.

Presented with this opportunity, the Israeli Air Force immediately began preparing for a strike, though top officers expected it would likely be called off due to fears of harming hostages, which Sinwar reportedly kept close to him.

When solid intelligence arrived that no hostages were present near the senior commanders, the IAF was given the green light, jets were scrambled, and the bombing went ahead.

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF said it killed Mohammad Ali Jamoul, the Shaqif region commander of Hezbollah's rocket array in the area of Deir al-Zahrani in southern Lebanon.

Muhammed Sinwar, a senior Hamas military commander, was the younger brother of the former Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar. The younger Sinwar had been at the top of Israel's most wanted list.

After Yahya Sinwar was killed in combat in October 2024, Muhammad Sinwar became the de facto leader of the terror group in the Gaza Strip, as per The Times of Israel. (ANI)

