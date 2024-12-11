Tel Aviv [Israel], December 11 (ANI/TPS): Following Prime Minister Netanyahu's directive, the Knesset approved a bill that will combat the phenomenon of criminal organisations infiltrating the construction contractor sector.

The Ministry of Construction and Housing, and the head of the headquarters for combating crime in Arab society in the Prime Minister's Office, Rui Kahlon, have promoted legislation that will grant significant powers to the Registrar of Contractors to combat corporations and contractors that operate on behalf of criminal organizations.

The Registrar of Contractors will be able to delete a contracting corporation from the Contractors Register for the first time based on intelligence information from the Israel Police that links the company to criminal organizations. This step constitutes an economic crushing blow to the criminal organization, which relies on the corporation to finance its criminal activities.

Additional significant steps being promoted as part of the reform will be announced soon. (ANI/TPS)

